Alan Moore with a story of love and mud. – Update Mexico

For many, he is considered one of the best comic book writers of all time. What is indisputable is the influence that this British writer has exerted on the medium. Along with Frank Miller, Moore changed the way comics were made in the 1980s. but not all his stories are grandiose and large-scale. He also collaborated with some short stories, like the one we are reviewing today: Alan Moore with a love and mud story.

On April 28, 1987, the 11th annual Batman special was published. This can be considered important for two reasons: the first, for being one of the few collaborations of Alan Moore writing the regular universe of DC Comics and Batman, in particular.

The second, for being the first story with art by one of the great Batman cartoonists, Norman Breyfogle, at a time when the most famous artists were at Marvel and later at Image. Unlike Marvel, DC had not prioritized cartoonists over writers, which caused those renowned artists to congregate in either of the two mentioned. Breyfogle, along with Jim Aparo, kept the Bat-Man eye level. Soon we will review Breyfogle’s career.

Let’s go back to our first reason for the relevance of Batman Annual #11. This edition has a short, but great list of creatives. The cover art is by John Byrne, while the first story is by Moore and cartoonist George Freeman with editor Len Wein. The second is a contribution by Max Allan Collins (creator of Road to Perdition or Path to Perdition, a comic that was made into a film with Tom Hanks and Paul Newman), art by Breyfogle and was edited by Denny O’Neil. Wein and O’Neil are another pair of great comic book writers.

The issue is dedicated to villains, not Batman. And the theme that is addressed is that of love. In the second story, Allan Collins and Breyfogle are in charge of recounting a change in Penguin’s behavior caused by love. Batman turns out to be the villain and the one who makes the mistakes, as he does not believe that Penguin can rectify his path.

The primary story is what Moore proposes; In this, one of the incarnations of Clayface, Batman’s classic enemy, intervenes. The most popular is that of Basil Karlo, who had a great a ude from the 1992 animated series.

On this occasion, we see the third Clayface (or Fango).

Clayton Payne (pronounced “pain”) was a scientist with a skin disease. He mistakenly believes that with a blood transfusion from Basil Karlo, he will be able to reverse the effects. The result is not favorable.

Payne develops a toxic skin that disintegrates any organic tissue, causing the death of whoever comes into contact with it. He also makes her crazy and his physical appearance is deformed.

The scientist creates a special suit that isolates him. However, every so often he needs to release his power, disintegrating some living being. Otherwise, an indescribable pain takes hold of him.

Clayface III has found love in a mannequin, “Helena”, believing her to be a real person.

In Batman Annual #11, Payne tells the story of how he and Helena have been separated. Fortunately, they meet again at a department store, where Helena is part of the window display. Clayface III decides to live with her in the warehouse, hiding out during the day and living out her love when the shop has emptied at night.

Payne believes that Helena has been unfaithful to him. And the culprit is, neither more nor less, than Batman. An inevitable meeting between the two occurs when the detective investigates the mysterious death of a security guard who has been consumed by Payne and whose remains are discovered in a distant place.

Preston and Batman fight and it is only when Clayface III locks eyes with Helena that he breaks down questioning what happened to his love. He then gives in and allows himself to be taken to Arkham Asylum. Batman arranges for him to be allowed to live in a separate room from the others and for Helena to live with him.

Unfortunately, the relationship between Payne and Helena has cooled. Clayface III knows that they will have to live as a loveless marriage and only death will separate them. Which would be a possibility if he wasn’t tied to a mannequin.

Short, but forceful, is the story of Moore and Freeman. 1987's Batman Annual #11, turning 35, deserves a place in the library.