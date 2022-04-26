After controversy, China bans all Keanu Reeves movies

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Tibet is a region located northwest of the Himalayas on the Asian continent. Despite proclaiming itself independent from China, the government of the communist country does not recognize its autonomy. This situation gave rise to sociopolitical conflicts that, unfortunately, persist to this day. Of course, it is a highly controversial and difficult topic to address.

With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that the famous and beloved Canadian actor Keanu Reeves became the subject of criticism in the Asian country after he hinted in early 2022 that he would participate in a public event in support of Tibet. However, the controversy flared up in March after he did indeed take part in a virtual concert.

In case you missed it: A simple tweet from JUJUTSU KAISEN angered thousands of Chinese fans

On March 3, Keanu Reeves appeared at the 35th Tibet House US benefit concert along with other high-profile celebrities like Iggy Pop, Patti Smith, Cyndi Lauper, Laurie Anderson, etc. As expected, his participation in the event was not very well received by Chinese nationalists.

19 Keanu Reeves films disappear from China

Following the controversy, it appears that major Chinese streaming platforms such as iQiyi and Tencent Video have opted to remove all movies starring the popular 57-year-old Canadian actor. So now it’s practically impossible to watch tapes like The Matrix Y John Wick in the communist country, although Toy Story 4 from Pixar is still available on some services.

According to the portal Collider, searching for the name Keanu Reeves on streaming platforms will display the following message: “Sorry, no results related to ‘Keanu Reeves’ were found. Due to relevant laws, regulations and policies, some results are not displayed.

Another nail in the coffin for The Matrix Resurrection

Alex Yu, Portal Researcher ChinaDigitalTimes, commented that it is not entirely clear if the agencies that regulate content in China were the ones who ordered the bans against the projects of the Hollywood actor, or if it was the streaming platforms that took the initiative in order to avoid future controversies. Likewise, it is a mystery how long the restrictions will last.

“Why did they suddenly decide to take this measure at this very moment? It is a question that we, as foreigners, may never be able to answer. The system is so opaque that it is almost impossible to determine which agency or person is responsible,” said Alex Yu.

Find out: Vietnam bans Uncharted movie for this reason

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Let us read you in the comments.

Follow this link to read more news related to China, while on this page you will find our coverage of the film industry.

Related Video: News Roundup – Week 11, 2022

Source 1,2 and 3