Accident? Sylvester Stallone broke an actor’s nose on the set of Rambo

One of the most popular movies of Sylvester Stallone it is Rambo (FirstBlood), which premiered in 1982 and became a box office phenomenon having grossed more than $125 millionwhen the cost of its production had been only $15 million. However, this film had one of the riskiest incidents in the early career of the actor.

The first years of the career Stallone They were not easy for him, since he appeared in several films in which he was not given credit for his work, however, in 1976 things changed when he wrote the script for Rockysomething for which he even got his first nomination for the Oscar awards. From the beginning he showed that he really was an action actor because of his complexion, his features and his impressive muscles.

That is why in 1982 he was the right candidate to star in Rambo (FirstBlood), whose story focuses on the life of a veteran of Vietnamwho upon returning to the US finds that retired soldiers are not well seen in a small town, which causes him to confront the local police.

Alf Humphreys and Sylvester Stallone during the recording of Rambo. Photo: Archive

Sylvester Stallone brought reality to the scene

While one of the most important scenes of the film was taking place, which is when they arrest John Rambothe police beat him and even bathe him with a pressure hose, but apparently the actor sylvester Stallone he put a lot of realism into it, because when trying to escape he elbowed Alf HumphreysIn this way he broke his nose.

During the time he appeared in front of cameras, Humphreys He was wearing a tape on his nose, which was also swollen and his eyes were black, so they ended up leaving him that way.

After receiving the blow from Sylvester Stallone, Alf Humphreys was left with black eyes and a broken nose. Photo: Archive

However, this action had a relationship with the novel written by David Morrell —on which they were based to make the film—, since Rambo he elbows a police officer and breaks his nose. Perhaps it was a mere coincidence or perhaps Stallone knew very well the book that he got carried away. It will never be known.

if you haven’t seen Rambo (FirstBlood) and accounts with your subscription to Star Pluswe recommend that you give it a try, since specialized film sites such as Rotten Tomatoes they have given it a positive rating of 87 percent.

Stallone introduces new cast of The Expendables 4

One of the most anticipated movies for this 2022 is The Expendables 4 (The Expendables), which is characterized by having some of the actors who were stars during the decades of the 80s, 90s and even the early 2000s.

Although nothing has been said about the plot, the list of the new stars was revealed with a giant poster, which is located in the corridors of CinemaCon in The vegas.

The poster was spotted in the halls at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Photo: Special

New cast members include 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Andy Garcia, Tony Jaa, Eddie Hall, Sheila Shah, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran and Iko Uwais.

The film is scheduled to be released later this year, although a tentative date is still unknown.

