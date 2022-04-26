A Republican candidate is convinced that Billie Eilish and Beyoncé are Satanists

You know Good Girls Go to Hell by Billie Eilish? It is a Satanist song dedicated to the devil. The performance of God Is a Woman by Ariana Grande at the 2018 Video Music Awarrds? She was “a lesbian orgy”. Kristina Karamo, a candidate for the post of Secretary of State of Michigan, is convinced of this and has recently received the endorsement of Donald Trump and the Republican party.

Karamo, who in 2020 denied the legitimacy of the election result and was linked to QAnon conspiracy theorists, is a professor at a community college and presented the podcast It’s Solid Food. In an episode of the show, he tells Media MattersKaramo stated that several pop stars would be linked to Satanism.

In addition to Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande – who would deceive children with “a satanist illusion” – Karamo is convinced that Beyoncé “works overtime to convert more and more black Americans to paganism, which she calls American spirituality.” Her husband Jay-Z would also be a Satanist, but in this case she Karamo she says she “doesn’t have conclusive proofs.”

It does not end here: in September 2020 the candidate also said that Cardi B would be “an instrument of Lucifer” because “it sells obscenities and sexual degeneration in our culture”. In the group of satanist pop stars there is also Megan Thee Stallion – and the video of WAP – and yoga, which Karamo considers “a satanic ritual”. Last year the candidate also attended a rally near QAnon and denied the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s defeat in the presidential election. You also supported the conspiracy theory that the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was organized by far-left activists.