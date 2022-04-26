90s Bob: The Trending Haircut That’s A Throwback To The Past

And now? We are ready to go again with the cut, becoming a definitive style for a new generation – like that of the boy band Korean, BTS–. It’s a great way to wink at the wave of 90s nostalgic what has taken over beauty trends in the last two years, without being too feminine. So, if you don’t agree with the butterfly tongs, the baby bang and hair bands, this is another more neutral and courageous way to do it.

‘I personally love this look if you want to be on trend,’ says Dom Seeley, professional stylist and ColorWow International Creative Director: ‘Think curtains from the 90, zig zag stripes and hairstyles in the style of K-pop boy bands,’ he says. Ask for ‘crisp, clean edges, but just the right length to play,’ she adds. “Aim for chin length or above, but styling should be minimal if you go for this hair style.” So it’s great and it’s really effortless, which is exactly what we like.

Here are 7 of our favorite ways to wear the 90s bob cut…

Smooth and to the height of the jaw

With medium parting and wavy

Layered and choppy

Long to the lips and loose

Air dried with a curtain bangs

Sideway hairstyle

Nape length and curly

Article originally published in Glamor UK, glamourmagazine.co.uk, adapted by Paola Juárez.