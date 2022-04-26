10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: we enter their spectacular house in Los Angeles
In May of last year Jennifer Lopez (52) and Ben Affleck (49) resumed their passionate romance after being separated for 17 years. Their love story – which ended in 2004 with the cancellation of the wedding due to excessive media pressure – finds them “older and wiser”, JLo told the magazine. People. In this second part of the relationship, everything is going from strength to strength, to the point that they are already thinking of moving in together, to unite not only as a couple, but with their large blended family: Jennifer has twins Emme and Max (14) from his marriage to Marc Anthony (53), and Ben has Samuel (10), Seraphina (13) and Violet (16) from his own with Jennifer Garner (49).
They went to see a luxurious mansion in the exclusive area of Bel-Air, in Los Angeles, took photos with cell phones of some of the environments and, according to the show’s news portal TMZ, they already put a security deposit to reserve the property valued at 50 million dollars. The 1,800 square meter residence is arranged on three floors and has 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms (one of them with a spectacular golden bathtub), four kitchens (one main, one for catering when there are guests, one in the guest house and another outside next to the grill), gym, wine cellar, movie theater and a large outdoor pool surrounded by a forest.