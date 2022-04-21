Young man meets Selena Gómez on the street and sends greetings to Chile

For several years it has been said that Selena Gomez is one of the nicest and sweetest celebrities that exists. And a young Chilean was able to prove it, who met the actress and even sent a greeting to our country.

“HI CHILEEE”

It all started when Thiare (@cam0uflage_ on TikTok) traveled to New York last March.

As the young woman explains in the comments, she has been a fan of the “Lose You To Love Me” singer for many years. So when she found out that she was going to travel to the United States, she started looking for all the possibilities to meet her idol.

The strategy was to be attentive to the artist’s social networks and the pages dedicated to them, who had already revealed that the former Disney star was in New York recording the new season of “Only Murders in the Building”. And everything done by the young woman served.

@cam0uflage_ ✨Hi, Chile ✨Living one of my dreams with bestie @elpelodeyuta #selenagomez #rarebeauty #nyc #selena #onlymurderinthebuilding #newyork #usa #chile #parati #fyp #dream #idol #hichile #selenator #fan ♬ Too many women – C. Tangana

In the video shared on her TikTok profile, Thiare shows how she waited patiently on the recording set. After hours, Selena Gomez finished the scenes and approached the fans who were hoping to meet her.

In the short video, we see Selena approaching Thiare. In the excerpt shown by the young woman (who was obviously excited), Selena Gomez sends a greeting to our country: “Hi Chileee” she says in the video, with a sweet voice. OMG!

WHAT IS SELENA GOMEZ IN?

In case you didn’t know, Selena Gomez is starring in a series with Steve Martin and Martin Short. “Only Murders in the Building” has been a success in the world, so it has already been renewed for a second season.

Selena not only stars in the comedy-mystery series, but she could also make history with it. According to Variety, the star is a promising card to be nominated for an Emmy Award for “Best Leading Actress in a Comedy.” In the category, only two Latin artists have been nominated in the history of the ceremony: America Ferrera in 2007 and Rita Moreno in 1983.

In case you don’t remember, Gomez’s paternal family is Mexican. Despite being born in the United States, the actress has honored her roots several times.