WhatsApp, steps to mark messages as unread without apps

What platform of instant messaging do you use to keep in touch with friends and family? If your answer was WhatsAppit is not strange since this is one of the most used applications by millions of people around the world.

Whether to send messages, photos, videos, make video calls, send voice memos, post statuses, etc., the ways to keep in touch are many. One of its many advantages is that it update constantly.

How to mark a WhatsApp message as unread

On this occasion, we tell you how you can mark as “unread” a WhatsApp message, either because you opened it by mistake or it’s important and you need to read it more carefully at another time.

The good news is that this feature is available for both the system iOS and Android, and you don’t need to download any application that endangers your personal data, plus it’s very easy to do.

It is important to mention that even if you mark the message as unread, it will appear to the person who sent it to you as if you had already done so, it is only a reminder to respond to an important message at another time more calmly or to read it again .

The steps you must follow if you have an Android operating system are:

Enter WhatsApp

Select the chat in which you have pending messages

Click the three dots located in the upper right corner

Select the ‘Mark as unread’ option

A green circle will automatically appear as if you have a notification in that conversation

If you have an iPhone, the steps you must follow are:

Enter WhatsApp

Find the chat where you want to mark the message

Drag the conversation to the right

Two options will appear: select the ‘Unread’ option

You can also do the total drag, so the conversation will be marked as unread automatically

