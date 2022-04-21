Toni Acosta explains how is his relationship with Jacobo Martos and his ex-father-in-law Raphael

Toni Acosta has had one of the most powerful experiences of her life with her friend Silvia Abril in ‘Planeta Calleja’. The actresses have traveled to the Maldives together with Jesús Calleja and, in addition to diving with sharks among other fascinating experiences, they have opened their hearts. Toni Acosta explained to the presenter how her relationship with her ex-husband, Jacobo Martos, as well as with her ex-in-laws, is currently.

“We have a great relationship… Being at Raphael’s house is like being at home. One of my life teachers and how to face this profession is Raphael. Jacobo and I are a super united family. The kids, him and me, but we weren’t a good couple. I copied Kate Winslet in what she said one day ‘I don’t want my children to ‘Google’ what happened to their parents one day”, explained Toni Acosta who has made it clear that since their separation, in 2015, the most important moments of your family in common together.

Toni Acosta in Maldives with ‘Planeta Calleja’. Four

Toni Acosta has made it clear to Jesús Calleja that right now his heart is completely free. “Now I don’t have a partner, I go through life looking just in case,” he explained with a laugh, to which he added: “I am a single person, but happy and very full. I am not one of those people who needs a partner to be happy,” he commented.

Toni Acosta and Silvia Abril, together in ‘Planeta Calleja’. Four

Toni Acosta and Jacobo Martos were a couple for 13 years and have two children together. He is a director and she is an actress, her profession unites them but their incompatibility of schedules and time apart led them to rethink their relationship. Despite everything, their relationship has always been very good. “You will see me a lot with Jacobo… We continue to be a family nucleus and we are fine and the children are fine,” Acosta commented after their separation to Lecturas. Almost 7 years later, he has made it clear that the relationship is still just as cordial.