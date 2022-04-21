Tom Cruise wants Mission: Impossible 8 to be the spectacular closing the franchise deserves

Tom Cruise is willing to go all out for Mission: Impossible 8 to give the franchise the closure it deserves.

Tom Cruise is ready to face his return to the skies with Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to his iconic ’80s film.

The actor will once again get into the skin of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell on May 27when the movie is released. The sequel was originally going to be released in theaters in 2020, but the pandemic has been delaying it considerably.

Another of Tom Cruise’s films postponed ad nauseam due to the pandemic has been Mission: Impossible 7, the penultimate installment of the prolific action saga started back in 1996 by Brian De Palma.

Paramount delayed the premiere of the seventh installment until July 2023, while the shooting of the eighth film (presumably the last) began a few days ago.

According to The Sun, (via Koimoi) it is clear that Tom Cruise does not want to say goodbye to Ethan Hunt in a discreet way, but in a big way. The actor has rented three biplanes for stunts during the filming of the eighth Mission: Impossible movie.

Mission: Impossible 7 budget is around 290 million dollars, 100 million more than Mission Impossible: Fallout. If production of the latest installment continues along these lines, it could set a record figure.

As the producer of Mission: Impossible, Tom Cruise has invested large sums of money in the franchise. This was evidenced during the harshest months of the pandemic, when the actor made a monumental anger against two members of the team who skipped the anti-COVID protocols.

The actor also acquired two robots to carry out the analysis of the tests on the set, in order to speed up (and impose) the tests on the entire team.

Mission: Impossible has always been characterized as a franchise of excesses, either because of the risk scenes made by Tom Cruise himself, blow up an old railway bridge with real explosives, without resorting to CGI, or plunge an old locomotive down a ravine.

What crazy things will await Ethan Hunt in the last two installments of this famous action saga?