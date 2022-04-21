Tom Cruise dies over and over again in “Edge of Tomorrow” (VIDEO) | BLACK SHEEP

Tom Cruise returns to the screens alongside Emily Blunt in the sci-fi thriller Edge of Tomorrow, directed by Doug Liman, himself from The Bourne Identity and Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The mega-production by Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will hit all theaters in Peru in 3D, 2D and 35mm this June 5 and promises to be a delight for lovers of special effects, explosions and a plot of the which anyone would like to be the protagonist.

Edge of Tomorrow takes place in the near future in which an alien race has arrived on earth with the aim of annihilating humanity in such a ferocious manner that there is no military force in the world capable of stopping such an apocalyptic plan. This is when Commander William Cage appears, played by Tom Cruise, an officer who has never fought in his life, but who abruptly falls into the epicenter of a suicide mission where he is killed. The funny thing is that he can come back to life again and again, restarting the day and being able to correct the mistakes made, becoming more and more skilled in the art of combat to the point of becoming a lethal weapon against invaders.

The film is based on the Japanese novel All You Need is Kill by author Hiroshi Sakurazaka and completes its cast with Bill Paxton, Brendan Gleeson, Jonas Armstrong, Tony Way, Kick Gurry, Franz Drameh, Dragomir Mrsic and Charlotte Riley. Here is the trailer for the film:

