To discover or enjoy again: five essential films by Meryl Streep

Kramer vs. Kramer

Although he already had two performances in renowned films such as The Sniper Y Manhattan, it is in this film where you can see Meryl Streep in all her acting skills, which, moreover, was the beginning of the paradigm shift in Hollywood about what was meant by good cinema. After a decade in which she was awarded The Godfather Y Taxi driver, to name just two, the Oscar for best picture went to this film, in which Streep plays the wife of advertising executive Ted Kramer (Dustin Hoffman), who asks for a divorce the same day he gets the best account of the agency where you work. The detail is that she not only leaves him, but their little son. Quite a neoconservative message after more than a decade of feminist achievements. Nor is it a minor fact that the role with which the actress earned a place among the greats of the industry, is that of an ex-wife who, when the father-son relationship begins to improve, returns to ask for custody of the child and leave the parent with hardly any visitation rights. It is worth noting that Hoffman received his Oscar for best actor and Meryl Streep, hers for best supporting actress.

Sophie’s decision

Meryl Streep becomes strong in period characters. After showing an unknown sensuality in The mistress of the French lieutenant (1981), eroticizing the audience with Jeremy Irons, here she plays a very seductive woman again. One summer in the late 1940s, a young aspiring writer named Stingo (Peter McNicol) arrives in New York with the intention of writing a novel. Installed in a boarding house in Brooklyn, his tranquility is disturbed by the arguments of the marriage that lives above his room, made up of a beautiful Polish and Catholic immigrant, Sophie Zawistowska (Meryl Streep) and a Jewish scientist named Nathan Landau ( Kevin Klin). The triangle does not take long to generate, also revealing Sophie’s past as an Auschwitz survivor.

death suits him

First film in which Meryl can show all her skills as a comedian. In a hilarious and at times lurid comedy, the film critically puts into play the popularization of the trend that in the late 1980s had begun to gain many followers among the wealthiest sectors: cosmetic surgery. Madeline Ashton (Streep) is a prestigious actress whose fame begins to decline due to her age. Married to Ernest (Bruce Willis), a body make-up artist who “stole” Helen Sharp (Goldie Hawn), an old schoolmate, she now finds herself threatened again by her old friend. A fierce diet to make herself beautiful and get Ernest back is not enough for her, so she contacts the witch Lisle von Rhuman to give her the potion of eternal youth. A very funny nonsense with three luxury comedians.

The bridges of Madison

This film is at the pinnacle of the works of the actress who won the most Oscars. From the hand of the great Clint Eastwood, both in directing and in acting, this melodrama tells the story of Francesca Johnson, a housewife who lives her peaceful but anodyne life with her relative on a farm in the American Midwest. . Until Robert Kincaid arrives, a veteran photographer for the magazine National Geographic whose task will be to photograph the old and beautiful bridges of Madison County. That meeting begins a passionate love to which the great performer, with the unparalleled help of Eastwood, gives herself loose and fresh, shedding all learned stereotypes (and everything must be from the manual), to offer a colossal performance.

The Devil Wears Prada

Meryl Streep returns to comedy with her incredible performance as Miranda Priestly, alter ego of the famous and eccentric Anne Wintour, editor of the magazine fashion. Based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger The Devil Wears Pradahere the famous international fashion publication is called run away And that’s where Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), a recently received journalist, will go. The job they offer you? Being the assistant to the lousy but hyper chic Priestly. Tremendous challenge for a young woman from the provinces who arrives in the big city with many dreams and… office clothes. Between the mistreatment of the cynical (but brilliant) Miranda, and her teasing for her total ignorance of the fashion world of her classmates, Andy will manage to earn a place, but not before going through different initiation challenges. Although the end is mere entertainment, Meryl Streep managed to make her character one of the most successful and unforgettable that she has had in her long career.

