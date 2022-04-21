This Popular Party policy signs for Risto Mejide’s program ‘Everything is a lie’

Cuatro’s program ‘Everything is a lie’ is characterized by being a speaker for politicians and former politicians of all ideologies. The first former politician who signed for the Risto Mejide program was Cristina Cifuentes and after her, they came Marcos de Quintos and Juan Carlos Girautaformer members of Ciudadanos, although they did not last long after a heated discussion live with Risto Mejide.

Behind them, also from Ciudadanos, they joined as tertulianos Ignatius Aguado Y Angel Garrido. And from the Popular Party, the Cuatro program has signed Celia Villalobos Y Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo although in recent months they have also joined Esperanza Aguirre, Susana Díaz or José Luis Ábalos. Precisely, the PP is the last face that has become part of the collaborators of ‘Everything is a lie’. Is about Andrea Levithe Councilor for Culture and Sports of the Madrid City Council.

Levy has made his debut this Wednesday and has not hesitated to confront his opinions with the journalist Ana Pardo de Vera and the leader of the opposition in Madrid, Monica Garcia.

Risto’s first fight



Mejide has had to draw attention to his new collaborator: “Andreahere the ‘and you more’ does not exist. It will not work, ”he warned her during his tense confrontation with Mónica García. Both faced each other when talking about the mask scandal in which José Luis Martínez Almeida could be involved.