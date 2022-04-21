This is how Tom Cruise risked the lives of his actors in Top Gun Maverick

Tom Cruise, American actor and film producer, undoubtedly gives it his all in his films, and this time was no exception. The winner of three Golden Globe Awards, he has starred in critically and commercially successful films. The actor is considered one of the highest paid and most influential actors in Hollywood. In 2020, with a net worth of 570 million dollars, he was rated as the second richest actor in the world by “Forbes” magazine.

The movies of Tom Cruise have grossed over $4 billion in total in the United States and over $10 billion worldwide, making Cruise in one of the highest grossing actors in the film industry of all time. This is because the producer puts all of himself into his films just as he did in the recording of the scenes of “Top Gun Maverick”, a film that will hit Argentine theaters on May 26.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker