the truth about the separation from Ben Affleck in 2004

Jennifer Lopez revealed in a new interview with Rolling Stones magazine that it wasn’t easy for her when she ended her engagement to Ben Affleck in 2004. The singer commented that she suffered a lot and still had to deal with enormous media scrutiny, when there was a lot of speculation about the reason behind the end of the relationship.

J-Lo she recalled being the subject of a “disgusting comment”: “It was brutal,” she told the Rolling Stones. “It’s one of those things that you bury deep inside so you can move on and face life.”

On the separation in 2004, she said, “It’s funny because Ben and I got together and were in love. It was one of the happiest moments of my life. But something else was also happening. We have been criticized a lot and this has destroyed our relationship from the inside out. Because we were too young to understand at that moment what were the most important things in life ”.

Some of “horrible comments”She had to face occurred in one of the episodes of the“ South Park ”series, where she was referred to as a“ bitch with an evil spirit ”. The singer hinted in a conversation with the magazine that she spent a lot of time crying for it breakup of her engagement in 2004because she was “too in love” with Ben.