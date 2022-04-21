The romantic partners of the famous Angelina Jolie

Mexico. Angelina Jolie46 years old, is one of the celebrities of the cinema of Hollywood which is known worldwide for films such as Maleficent, and has been famous for several years.

But Jolie is also recognized for her indisputable beauty and has had various celebrities as romantic partners, including actors Brad Pitt and Jonathan “Jonny” Lee Miller, in fact with the latter he was seen in recent days in New York.

Angelina is a “heartthrob”, since many celebrities have been behind her trying to conquer her, while others have succeeded, in fact it has been commented that she also went out with women and had a great time.

According to information in her biography, Angelina first married Jonny Lee Miller in 1996, with whom she starred in the movie Hackers, but they ended their relationship three years later. They had an intense relationship and it is remembered that on her wedding day she wore tight leather pants and a white shirt that had her husband’s name written in blood.

Johnny Lee Miller. AP Photo

Just a few days ago, Jolie was caught by paparazzi arriving in New York and entering Lee Miller’s apartment in Brooklyn, carrying an expensive bottle of wine.

When separating from the aforementioned actor, Angelina decided to experience lesbian romances, so she had a courtship with the model Jenny Shimizu when they participated together in the Fox Fire series.

At that time Jolie was 20 years old. Chemistry happened between them and it is not known how long they were together, but Shimizu has said that they were together for 10 years.

And in the year 2000, Jolie married Billy Bob Thornton. According to some publications, the famous was so in love with her, so much so that she tattooed the name of her second husband on her arm, but she failed again and her story ended in 2003.

But the marriage between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has been one of the most controversial, since they “fought” for the legal custody of their six children. Both actors met in the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith, between 2004 and 2005.

For ten years they formed one of the most admired and profitable couples in Hollywood, but in 2016, only two years after officially getting married, they separated.

And among Angelina Jolie’s unconfirmed romances names like Timothy Hutton, Jared Leto, Ralph Fiennes, Mick Jagger, Ethan Hawke, Val Kilmer and Colin Farrel have been mentioned.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. EFE photo

