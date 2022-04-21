The music of Marvel and DC will merge in “BSO: El Concierto” in Toluca

On April 30, the Toluca Social Security Theater will receive the show called “BSO: The Concert”, in which 14 young musicians will perform a collage of songs that make up the soundtrack of movies from the Marvel and DC franchises.

Photo: Courtesy.

The show will be performed by musicians between the ages of 19 and 26 who bring together iconic songs from movies from both comic book universes through various eras; movies like “Ant-man”, “Spiderman no way home”, “Dr. Strange”, “The Avengers”, “Batman vs Superman”, “Batman”; “The Suicide Squad”among several more.

Emilio Hernandez, creator, director and arranger of the concert, explained in an interview for That way happens that this will be the second time that the show is presented and the first time in a theater. He pointed out that the show has required several months of preparation because in addition to the music, the play of light plays an important role in the concert.

Regarding the selection of songs that the group of musicians will perform, Emilio Hernandez He explained that the best-known songs from the films were selected, that they were musically interesting and that they illustrated each film very well.

The director of the show announced that the musical program of the concert includes a selection of songs from the trilogy “The Dark Knight,” directed by Christopher Nolan; “Molossus” from “Batman”, starring Christian Bale; the topic “Go for baroque” from “Dr. Strange” and the intro song of “The Suicide Squad”.

The show OST: The Concert” will have two functions, the first will start at six in the afternoon and the second at eight at night, access is with a ticket that costs 250 pesos, although there is a 3×2 promotion in pre-sale. Tickets are available by contacting the event organizers via social media, at Instagram BSO_El_Concierto and Facebook BSO: El Concierto.

Finally, Emilio Hernandez considered that this show is a new format in Toluca with which they intend to change the concept of orchestral music and explained that although the musicians participating in the concert are not a group as such, they hope that with these presentations they can form a group that continue with the diffusion of this type of concerts.

