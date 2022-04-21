The impressive reviews that the actor’s latest film is receiving

Nicolas Cage is receiving some of the best reviews of his career. What fun? All for acting Nicolas Cage.

The actor’s new comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, currently has a rare 100 percent score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The reviews come after the film’s world premiere at the South by Southwest festival.

As there are only 22 reviews so far, the score is likely to drop as more are added. But for now, it’s the highest-rated movie out of the 170 Cage-credited titles on the site.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

In the film, Nicolas Cage plays a fictional version of himself who receives a million dollar offer to appear at a megafan’s (Pedro Pascal) birthday party. But the fan isn’t what he seems, and “Cage” soon finds himself falling into a haunted house with his past roles, only to end up in a Cage-esque action movie.

John DeFore of The Hollywood Reporter called it “a romp aimed at cultists who have sought out Cage’s performances and forgiven the flops between them.” Variety’s Owen Gleiberman called it “a commercial comedy that has deliriously fun poking fun at Nicolas Cage, celebrating everything that makes him Nicolas Cage — and, in the end, really becoming a Nicolas Cage movie, which it turns out to be.” both something cheesy and something special.” IndieWire’s Judy Dry gave it an A, writing, “There’s something for everyone in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. It’s one of the funniest movies of the year.”

The reviews of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent they are all the more ironic considering Cage’s enormous initial resistance to making the film. “I turned her down three or four times, I didn’t want to be a part of it,” the actor said in a recent interview.

Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal did their own stunts. pic.twitter.com/j4JCWZowWw — Massive Talent (@NickCageMovie) March 14, 2022













