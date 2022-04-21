The Boys react to Thor: Love and Thunder trailer release

This Monday, the official Twitter account of The Boys – 90% reacted to the release of the highly anticipated trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, after previously demanding its release. TheBoys is a television series created by Eric Kripke for Prime Video. It follows a team that seeks to fight against individuals who possess superhuman abilities, declared to be “superheroes” to the public, but who are actually corrupted and work for the powerful corporation Vought International. TheBoys It has been a total success, and now it is preparing for the launch of its third season this coming June 3.

Thor: Love and Thunder Y TheBoys have releases scheduled for this summer, and one would have expected the release of their trailers to be in sync as well, however, the trailer for TheBoys It arrived in early March, while Thor’s was only released on April 18. Although the new teaser for the fourth solo installment of the god of thunder arrived with an elegant delay, many were excited by what was shown in it.

With Taika Waititi returning to direct love and thundermany were delighted when the teaser for season 3 of TheBoys received a comment from Waititi showing his excitement for the arrival of this to the streaming service. This was what led to the official Twitter account of TheBoys to try to negotiate with the director, asking “A trailer for a trailer” in one of his posts. Now that the first advance of love and thunder is here, TheBoys has responded as follows:

A month late, but we’ll take it.

a month late, but we’ll take it https://t.co/vIzgNmk6sw — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) April 18, 2022

love and thunder It will hit theaters on July 8, and many fans can’t wait another second. In this film we will see Chris Hemsworth reprise his iconic role, along with Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Christian Bale as Gorr, Taika Waititi as Korg, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Russell Crowe as Zeus, and the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy team will also join the action.

We leave you the official synopsis of Thor: Love and Thunder then:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike any he’s ever taken before, a quest for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of Rey Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer Mjolnir like Mighty Thor. . Together they embark on a cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and to stop him before it’s too late.

