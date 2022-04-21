Sonic Origins versions and prices are quite confusing

As you already know, sonic origins is on its way to Nintendo Switch as a compilation of Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and also Sonic CD. After being ranked first in South Koreaand later in Australia (as “G”, for the general public).

In addition, it has also been shared today new trailer and his release date:

Well, they come to us news about it, although the truth is that are not entirely clear. It turns out that the official Sonic Origins website includes a table showing the different versions What will this game have? These are the details that have been shared:

There is 5 versions different to choose from.

However, as you can see in this table, one aspect has strongly caught the attention of fans. Everything seems to indicate that certain aspects (such as Mirror Mode unlocked, Hard Missions, character animation in the main menu, camera control on islands in the main menu, etc.), are tied to specific versions of the gamewhich, if it were really like that, would be a decision of the most strange.

As for the price, that of the Premium Fun Package and Classic Music Package is unknown. The only ones that have been shared so far are the following:

Standard Edition: $40

Digital Deluxe Edition: $45

From the web we will stay tuned to inform you of any news that arises in this regard on this title. Finally, we remind you that Sonic Origins will be released on June 23.

What do you think? Will you do with him?

