Shawn Mendes, the singer that makes us fall in love

We are in the navel of the week and apart from the fact that it is not long until Friday, it means that we have a new Min of the Day in FMDOS.

That’s how it is! And this time our favorite section is dedicated to a singer who has made us sigh more than once.

Can you imagine who it could be? well our Min of the Day is nothing more and nothing less than Shawn Mendez.

Full name: Shawn Peter Raul Mendes. Birthday: August 8, 1998. Age: 23 years old. City of birth: Ontario, Canada.

Guy of the Day: Shawn Mendes

And as is tradition, on the radio of the two, we want to leave you a list of some curious facts that you probably did not know about the singer and interpreter of There’s nothing holding me back

read also: Boy of the Day: Timothee Chalamet, the heartthrob everyone loves

Shawn Mendez You have different cultures in your family. This is because her father is Portuguese and her mother is English. He has a little sister named Aaliyah. Another thing that Shawn Mendes loves is the Harry Potter saga. He has seen all the movies and read the books too. The Canadian singer is trilingual. Shawn Mendes speaks French, English and Spanish. One of her favorite foods is muffins. Although he loves dogs, Shawn Mendez is allergic to them. At just 13 years old, Shawn Mendes learned to play the guitar, with tutorials that were on YouTube. But that’s not all, since before becoming a singer, he had thought of studying acting. The singer became known for covering the Justin Bieber song As Long as You Love Me. Shawn Mendes’ role model is British singer Ed Sheeran.

read also: Mino of the Day: Ryan Gosling, the heartthrob who continues to draw sighs



