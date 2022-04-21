Secret wedding in the Kardashian clan

04.05.2022 9:55 p.m.

Hacked the YouTube channel of Taylor Swift, Eminem, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber

Many international artists have been hacked today for Paco Sanz, the so-called “man of two thousand tumors”. The YouTube channels of celebrities such as Drake, Ariana Grande, Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, among others, have dawned with the image of the scammer in their videos. The hackers have uploaded videos of Sanz playing the guitar, with the hastagh #FreePacoSanz and signed as The Pelaoswhich are described as a “criminal group”.

YouTube channels of international artists hacked / NETWORKS

Amazement by the new face of Madonna

“Is it an excess of filters or has Madonna’s surgeon really gone overboard with the scalpel?” This is the question that floods the latest publications of the queen of pop on his social networks, after his face has undergone a considerable change in recent months.

According to experts, the singerat 63 years oldwould have undergone several cosmetic touch-ups for facial rejuvenationamong which are the famous tensor threads, facelifts and fillers with substances with hyaluronic acid and Botox. All this, with a single mission: stop the traces left by the passage of time in the form of wrinkles and imperfections.

The singer Madonna, in one of her latest publications / INSTAGRAM

Maluma and Susana Gómez, pure love through the streets of Madrid

The Colombian singer has traveled to Madrid to give his concert in the capital at the Wizink Center as part of his tour Papi Juancho Europe Tour 2022. This time we have seen Maluma arriving at the hotel where she is staying with her partner, susana gomezdeclaring how happy and grateful he is to be able to share his songs with the Spanish public.

With one of his most original looks, this time we have been able to see Maluma arriving in Madrid with a scarf with floral motifs on his head and sunglasses that he combined with a pastel-colored shirt and pants set. Their fianceeMuch more discreet, she chose jeans and a black jacket.

Maluma and Susana Gomez / EP

Cristiano Ronaldo pays an enormous week to Georgina Rodríguez

Tremendous news that has jumped a famous Catalan digital medium. The Portuguese soccer star would pay close to 100,000 euros to the top Spanish influencer for taking care of the child care and other aspects of their houses.

The information surprises and shocks in equal parts, On the one hand, because Georgina earns about 50,000 euros a month for being the image of various firms. On the other, many reproach him for a macho attitude to Cristiano for the payment to his partner.

Cristiano Ronaldo INSTAGRAM

Selena Gomez’s key to improving her mental health

Selena Gomez’s mental health problems are well known. She herself has made them public and has spoken of her treatmentsetting an example for people who go through the same situation and to destigmatize bipolar disorder.

With various projects in hand since he reappeared in the public life, the actress and singer points out what (non-)practice has been of great help to her: running away from social networks. “I haven’t been on the internet for four and a half years. It has completely changed my life. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. I understand how powerful the Internet is, and in many ways it has done wonderful things for the world. But for me, the news that really matters I get them through the people in my life. And everything else matters very little to me, because it is none of my business to worry about other people’s business“, he points out.

Selena Gomez INSTAGRAM

Khloe Kardashian lashes out at the ‘haters’

life the influencers It is not as calm as many believe. The critics they receive make a dent and, sometimes, explode. That’s what happened to khloe jenner that, fed up with the opinions that circulate about her butt, because of a lump that is seen on a video. Of course, from moderation: “what fools please. It is a seam that is included in the design of the tights. What fun ideas you have! You always end up putting yourself in the worst.”

Khloe Kkardashian / INSTAGRAM

The kiss of Prince Carlos to Queen Letizia

In the visit of Letizia to the UK to visit an exhibition of Zurbaran There has been a very special moment. The queen was accompanied charles of england that, after greeting her, he gave her a kiss on the hand, which the cameras did not take long to portray.

Carlos of England and Doña Letizia / EP

Meghan Markle’s father lashes out at his daughter again

Thomas Markle He does not miss the opportunity to criticize his daughter Meghan whenever he can. On this occasion she has done so to criticize the absence of the dukes of sussex in the last act in which Elizabeth II appeared. For him “that they attend and pay tribute to Prince Felipe for a lifetime of service to the state was very important to the queen, and not having appeared they gave him a slap”.

Thomas Markle EP

Work aggravates Kendall Jenner’s health problems

Kendall Jenner She already said in her day that, since she was a child, she suffers from anxiety. The problem, now, has been aggravated. The blame? Fame and work. “I think that he work overload and being in the situation I’m in now is what got him out of control in a way, “he says.

“I’ve had times where I feel like I need to be taken to the hospital because I think my heart is failing and I can’t breathe and I need someone to help me, “he continues. So much so that she goes so far as to state that she sometimes believes “that I’m dying”.

Kendal Jenner / INSTAGRAM

Las Vegas wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have returned to give the bell and never better said. The couple got married by surprise in Las Vegas. There are no images of how the ceremony was and that is, according to the portal TZM, the wedding could be part of the Kardashian documentary. The one where it was said that Travis would not appear.