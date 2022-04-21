No sleeping: the NBA playoffs have begun, the most exciting stage of the season | the daily

There are seven dates left for this eternal aperitif to end. Eight or nine for those who had to postpone their matches in December due to the omicron wave and now sit at the table waiting for a dish that arrives increasingly cold.

Brooklyn Nets, one of the great favorites to the ring when it all started, embraces the news that New York will no longer require a vaccination certificate to play sports and so today, Sunday, March 27, Kyrie Irving returns to play at home for the first time. in the season, a key game against the Charlotte Hornets in search of the playoffs.

Against all odds, the Hornets hit the Barclays Center and now both have the same record (39-36), but according to the fine print of the regulations, Charlotte is eighth and Brooklyn is ninth.

Philadelphia 76ers, first in the East, visit the Phoenix Suns, first in the West and the best team in the league. The Suns take the win and the Sixers fall to fourth place! of the East, where he now commands the Boston Celtics after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves by 20, although we will see for how long, since first, fourth, second (Miami Heat) and third (Milwaukee Bucks) have the same lost games and in the next few days they will play each. The definition is as unprecedented as it is exciting.

This (that) Sunday in March ends even more dramatically as the Los Angeles Lakers travel to New Orleans to face the Pelicans. LeBron James and company have pulled too much of the leash and are now torn between the postseason and the holidays. Today they are favourites, they are used to pressure, and even if the collective game were to miss the appointment, they have proven individuals capable of standing up for the team.

The Lakers start winning 10-0, a scorer as infrequent as it is dangerous, and at halftime they are up 20 points. Nothing can go wrong… but this is basketball, a streak game, so you blinked, Brandon Ingram sent you to school a couple of times and finally the Pelicans get the point and now it’s them 9th and the Lakers 10th, at verge of opprobrium, for hives by Jack Nicholson.

Return to the future

On Sunday the 10th the first part of the season ended, how could it be otherwise, with uncertainty and suspense until the last minute, something that had already been happening the previous week; given the enormous parity, as the games were played the positions changed at a frenetic pace and it became impossible to predict which teams would continue in the race and which would not.

Atlanta, Cleveland, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Utah, Dallas, Golden State and Denver played their last game as if it were a final, with the goal of finishing as high up as possible, either within the top six or among the four that will be the playoff

Thus, on Tuesday the 12th the play inthe mini-tournament that the NBA established last year through which four teams from both conferences compete, in a single game, for the last two places to enter the playoffs.

In the Eastern Conference, Brooklyn hosted Cleveland and there were no surprises. Irving and Kevin Durant were too much for the gentlemen, the Nets ratified their seventh position and now they will face Boston (2), a very even and attractive series. The Cavs had a second chance against Atlanta (9), who had beaten Charlotte (10), but they didn’t know how to take advantage of it either, even though they were local and with the return of their rim protector Jarrett Allen. Those of Trae Young achieve eighth place and now Miami (1) is waiting for them.

In the West, the play in It started with Minnesota’s victory against the Clippers, and now they go against Memphis (2). The Angelenos had revenge against New Orleans (9), who had previously defeated San Antonio (10), but, after a great comeback in the third quarter, succumbed to the closing. Paul George, his greatest figure, tested positive for covid the day before and was not part of the game, another fateful chapter to continue feeding the myth of the Clippers curse. The Pelicans advance as eighth, en route to Phoenix (1), the best record in the league.

The most resounding news of the season, however, was the premature elimination of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most successful franchises in the NBA. Champions in 2020 under Frank Vogel, this year they never became a solid and reliable team, partly due to a short and mediocre rotation, but mainly because their two main strongholds – James and Anthony Davis – were away for a long time. due to injury, even down the stretch, when the team needed them most.

Main dish

Once the seventh and eighth of both conferences were known, the weekend began the playoffs of the NBA. Eight teams in the East, eight in the West, best-of-seven playoff matchups, electrifying matches nearly every day for two months, and in June, kiss your favorite before the finals.

The first surprise was given by Minnesota on Saturday after beating Memphis at home and regaining home court advantage. Rookie Anthony Edwards had a brilliant postseason debut with 36 points, very well accompanied by Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns. On Tuesday the Grizzlies, led by championship revelation Ja Morant, made adjustments and tied the series. Bears against wolves, series set sail if any.

With the sensitive loss of its star Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks lost the home game against the Utah Jazz, but in the second match they recovered thanks to an outstanding performance by Jalen Brunson, who scored 41 points and had no losses, plus the valuable contribution from the bench of the German Maxi Kleber with 8-11 in triples. There is a lot of secrecy regarding the health situation of the Slovenian point guard; At press time it was anyone’s guess whether or not he would see action today when the series moves to Utah.

Joel Embiid and James Harden’s Sixers prevailed with authority against the Toronto Raptors. Tyrese Maxey did not want to be less than Edwards and converted 38 points in his first appearance in the playoffs. The series, which is already 2-0, yesterday traveled to Toronto for games three and four, matches that Matisse Thybulle will watch on television since Canada does not allow entry to foreigners who do not have the complete coronavirus vaccination schedule, a condition that the Sixers forward does not comply at the moment. In overtime and with a triple in the hour by Embiid, the Sixers put the series 3-0; if they win the next game, they’ll be one of the best four in the East.

Saturday’s day culminated with the resounding victory of the Golden State Warriors against the Denver Nuggets. The return of point guard Stephen Curry after several days out due to injury was overshadowed by the remarkable work with which young Jordan Poole was dispatched, who with 30 points and five triples was the star of the game. Those led by Steve Kerr have one of the best rotations in the tournament, they work very well defensively and are extremely explosive (on Monday in the second game they scored 44 points in the third quarter alone); Quite the opposite of Denver, who tends to prefer static attacks always focused on his franchise player Nikola Jokic. The series is 2-0 and well on the way for the Warriors to advance to the next round.

Easter Sunday

The Miami Heat want to show that they are up for big things and consequently they are showing no mercy to the Atlanta Hawks, whom they already beat 2-0. Erik Spoelstra’s men are complete: good rotation, outside shooting, inside play and –most importantly– a suffocating and very tough defense that never loses concentration or intensity. Young, the Hawks’ top scorer, was completely swallowed up in the first game (6 losses and just 8 points), while in the second, on Tuesday, the inimitable Jimmy Butler – according to some theory, is the unrecognized son of Michael Jordan– was intractable on the Heat: 45 points, zero fouls, zero turnovers.

Milwaukee Bucks opened with victory against Chicago Bulls, despite the fact that, against all odds, it cost him a lot. It was a tough game that had both teams with lousy percentages. Those led by Giannis Antetokounmpo – the franchise’s top scorer after surpassing the 14,211 points of the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – are far superior to the Bulls in all aspects, and at press time they tried to confirm it in the second duel of the series. It seems unlikely that even Demar DeRozan and his crew can steal so much as a point from the defending champions.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans convincingly, but on Tuesday, in the second game, CJ McCollum and especially Ingram (37 points and 11 rebounds) were key to stealing the home court and showing that they will give a fight to one of the favorites at ring. For the Suns, worse than losing was Devin Booker’s third-quarter injury. The forward was in killer mode (31 points in 25 minutes), but in a defensive instance he felt a prick in his leg, went out and did not return to the court.

Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets may be the closest series of all, even if the standings indicate otherwise. On Sunday they played a vibrant match, of high emotion. Irving’s stellar performance (39 points) against his former team was not enough, because on the last ball, when it seemed that Steve Nash’s men were hitting, after a flagrant distraction from the defense, the Celtics won the game.

Jayson Tatum was the great figure: he acted as a great passer in the first half, he was in charge of completely neutralizing Durant, he contributed to the scoring and he was also the author of that wonderful reverse on the buzzer to take the point.

On Wednesday night Boston won again. The series is 2-0 and now travels to Brooklyn.