Nike will launch a new collaboration with Billie Eilish next week

Nike’s third collaboration with Billie Eilish will be released next Monday, April 25.

April 20, 2022 12:13 p.m.

The design of the new collaboration between billie eilish with Nike under the name of Nike Air Force 1 Billie, which pays homage to Eilish’s love for the 1982 classic, reimagined in a more ecological style.

The entire mushroom-colored shoe, which will sell for $170, is made with 18 percent post-consumer recycled content. The midsole is made up of Nike Grind, formerly waste and unused material, and the synthetic nubuck upper uses 80 percent of recycled materials.

The laces of the shoe will be covered by thick straps at the midfoot, inspired andn Alpha Force Low and Air Trainer 3which will give the silhouette a distinctive and bold look.

The singer is a fervent environmentalist and has been a vegan since 2014, as she has shared in interviews. Eilish often uses her platform to draw attention to climate change, offering single-use plastic-free plant-based food stalls on her tour while working with a nonprofit called Reverb to compost wasted food, reduce carbon emissions from transport and hotels, and offer merchandise. made from recycled materials among other efforts.

More about collaboration

The Nike x Billie collaboration will also include apparel items designed to reflect Eilish’s comfortable, oversized style, including a hoodie and sweatpants, priced at $100 apiece, made from a heavyweight cotton brushed fabric. matching mushroom color with a custom vertical. Swoosh logo and “Billie Eilish” silicone graphics.

The Nike Air Force 1 Billie and related apparel will be available April 25 worldwide on the Nike SNKRS app, while dedicated fans can catch the release a day early on Eilish’s merchandise website.