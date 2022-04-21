Nicolas Cage refused to be in The Matrix and The Lord of the Rings

Nicolas Cage is about to release his new movie “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” where he will play himself, accepting a million dollar offer to attend a billionaire fan’s birthday.

Cage will find himself in an adventure, forcing him to become the version of several of his most iconic characters in order to free his daughter and wife from this fanatic, who is being investigated by the CIA for being an arms dealer.

Nicolas Cage has remained in force in Hollywood, making all kinds of films having endless successes such as Leaving Las Vegas (1995), La Roca (1996), Con Air, Face/Off (1997), La Leyenda del Tesoro (2004) and many more.

During an interview about his new movie, Cage revealed that he had turned down appearing in The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix, two cult films that were huge successes when they were released at the time, and are remembered fondly today.

The reasons that led the actor to decide not to appear in any, was because he needed to spend more time with his children, making a difference between the character of “Nick Cage” that appears in Massive Talent, with his real person:

“First of all… There isn’t a version of Nic Cage in reality that doesn’t want to spend time with his kids. There isn’t a version of Nic Cage that hasn’t put family first over career. I turned down The Lord of the Rings and I turned down The Matrix because I didn’t want to go to New Zealand for three years or Australia for three years because I needed to be home with my son Weston, that’s a given. So there’s a huge disparity between that Nick Cage on Massive Talent and the Nicolas Cage sitting across from you right now.“ express.

Cage did not want to mention what characters he had been offered in both films, but it would have been quite interesting to find him in said productions.

Nicolas Cage has several projects on the way, such as transforming into Count Dracula for the film “Renfield”. On the other hand, the actor mentioned in an interview that he would like to be able to repeat his role as Ghost Rider in a Marvel movie, since he has always considered himself a fan of comics.