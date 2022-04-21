Mexican cheerleaders take gold, silver and bronze in world championship

The cheerleaders put the name of Mexico high by getting five medals. Photo: International Cheer Union

The different Mexican cheerleading teams that participate in the World Cheerleading Championship that takes place in Orlando, Florida, put the name of Mexico high by getting five medals: one gold, three silvers and one bronze.

The cheerleaders’ routines were evaluated by international judges who scored their timing, skill, proposal, presentation, execution and technique.

The Mexican team that competed in the category of Youth Coed Medium took goldfor the flag and the national anthem to take over the venue.

The Mexican cheerleaders achieved second position in the Youth Team Pom categorytrailing only the United States team and outscoring Scotland.

The Mexican athletes hanged themselves another silver in the Junior Team Cheer Freestyle Pom categorymanaged to overcome Slovenia and only the United States was on the Aztec cheerleaders.

In the category Junior All Girl Advanced, the Mexican cheerleaders also hung a silversurpassing Chile and falling below the Czech Republic.

The Mexican team also shined in the category Junior Team Cheer Hip Hop where they hung the bronzebeing surpassed by the teams from the United States and England.