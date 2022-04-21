Matt Damon thinks superheroes and streaming are ruining cinema

After a little more time disappeared, Matt Damon has returned to the front page with his film Cuestión de sangre, which has even premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, and after revealing that he said no to being the lead in Avatar, he now confesses that he doesn’t understand the current film industry very well.

In an interview with The Sunday Times on the occasion of the premiere of his new film as a leading man, the actor has confessed that he thinks streaming services and superhero movies are ending, in a waywith the film industry as it was and sees it reflected in his children.

“The way they see cinema is completely different from how we used to see it. How can you watch a movie if you’re texting? As a person who works on this, I cannot say that I like it. The movies, as we know them, are not going to be something that is part of our children’s lives and that makes me sad,” Damon confessed, before analyzing the phenomenon of superheroes.

“They want to make the movie that makes the most money for them and for that they have to travel the world. And if you want it to travel and be successful, it has to have as little cultural confusion as possible. And this is the rise of superhero movies, right? They are easily understandable by everyone. You know who is good and who is bad. They fight three times and the good guy wins twice,” explained the Bourne saga actor.

The truth is that Damon’s words are more than surprising, especially if we take into account that he himself has participated in movies like Thor: Ragnarok or Deadpool 2 making cameos, or that his best friend, Ben Affleck has been the Batman of DC movies for a while.

In addition to adding the fact that Damon himself has starred in a more than “culturally confused” blockbuster such as The Great Wall.