Josh Brolin does not rule out returning as Thanos to the Marvel Universe

Currently, it doesn’t appear that the production company has a plan to bring the character back in any meaningful way.

Josh Brolin has confirmed that he is willing to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thanos.

The actor played the role for much of The Infinity Saga, culminating in the climactic showdown between his army and The Avengers in Avengers: Endgame. He can currently be seen in the Outer Range in Amazon-Prime.

Thanos debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2012 during the post-credits stinger of The Avengers, but Josh Brolin didn’t step into the role until 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

From there, he became the franchise’s big bad, bursting into the spotlight with the premiere of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, in which he wiped out half of all living things with the Infinity Gauntlet.

A year later (and canonically five years later), Thanos faced off against the Avengers one last time, ultimately finding himself defeated by a Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) wielding the Infinity Gauntlet.

The Mad Titan was effectively wiped from the MCU timeline with Thanos turned to dust.

With the end of The Infinity Saga, Thanos’ history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to have come to an end. That said, in a recent appearance on The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM,

Brolin did address a possible return as The Mad Titan and confirmed that he would return if Marvel wanted him to. The actor explained, “I don’t know where they’re going with it, no. It’s not that I’m not interested in it. They have their own trajectory that they’re worrying about and if they want me to do it, I would, I’m sure, but I don’t know what they’re thinking.”

Currently, it doesn’t seem like Marvel has a plan to bring Thanos back in any meaningful way. As Brolin pointed out in his comments, Marvel has moved on to the next big villain of Phase 4, which seems to be building on the formal introduction of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) after his announcement at the end of Loki.

Add to this the fact that Brolin is busy with other projects (such as the upcoming Dune sequel), and it seems likely that a possible return of Thanos is still a long way off.

With all of that being said, the possibility of Thanos returning to the MCU is looking more and more possible. Phase 4 is banking on the multiverse concept, which means a wide variety of Thanos variants could appear depending on which reality is visited next. What If…? He’s already explored that concept by giving a more heroic and sympathetic version of Thanos in the T’Challa-focused episode.

Also, since time travel is already an established concept in the MCU, the characters could go back and see Thanos in a time before Tony Stark managed to impose himself and finish him off.

