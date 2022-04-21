Johnny Depp claimed that on his wedding day with Amber Heard he was drugged

Cas it progressesthe trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, little by little they emerge shocking facts that point towards a relationship that from the beginning was toxic by consensus of both parties.

This Wednesday, the 58-year-old actor testified about his wedding day with Amber Heard, where He assures that he was drugged by the “gang” of friends who then surrounded his then wife.

The events apparently took place during the reception attended by between 20 and 25 people.

According to Depp’s testimony, in the place there was a program for the day’s festivities that read: “Dinner, dance and drugs“.

Likewise, he clarified that the only thing he saw was a “common bag of MDMA”, which they allegedly consumed.

During the hearing in front of the jury, the name of Lily-Rose Depp, the actor’s daughter and who now, at 22, follows in his footsteps on film sets, also came up.

In this sense, Johnny mentioned that the girl avoided attending the wedding because of how badly she got along with her then partner.

“My daughter Lily-Rose didn’t come to the wedding. She and Mrs. Heard didn’t get along. especially well, for several reasons,” he stressed.

When questioned about the reason that led him to stay with a woman who supposedly tormented him so much, the actor revealed that Amber Heard suffered a change in personality and despite this he did everything on his part so that the relationship would not fail emulating what his father taught him

“Because my father stayed [en su matrimonio abusivo]… Y I didn’t want to fail. I wanted to try to make it work. I thought maybe I could help her. I thought maybe I could talk some sense into her. Because the Amber Heard that I knew during the first year, she was no longer my girl, she had become my opponent,” he stated.