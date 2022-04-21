Jennifer Aniston: what is the disease that the ‘Friends’ actress hid for years and complicated her life?

Jennifer Aniston He is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood worldwide and, without a doubt, one of the most loved by the public since the series “friends“.

Although like many other celebrities, their lives seem to be rosy, the reality is very different from what we see on the screen.

This is the case of the eternal RachelGreen, who little by little has been revealing dark aspects of his private life as well as about his Health.

Recently, the protagonist of “just go with it“confessed that He suffers from two sleep disorders, insomnia and sleepwalking.

This was revealed to the magazine Peoplewhere he explained how he has affected his life throughout these years and at a young age.

Bedtime for her was full of anxiety and he spent his time looking at the clock, without being able to rest and that was when he noticed that there was a problem.

“I think it started in our thirties, or maybe a little earlier, but you don’t start to notice the effects of sleep deprivation when we’re younger because we feel invincible,” he said.

Despite presenting these disorders, Aniston did not give them the importance they deserved, since I preferred to focus on work Even if it was hard for her.

Now that he had to see a specialist, he realized how severe that was his problemsince she even walked in her sleep.

“I have been known to do that. I have been woken up by the alarms in the house that I have activated. And I think I don’t anymore, it was when I was very sleep deprived,” she added.

The actress now has medical support, has a routine evening to relax which includes the yogadoesn’t have her cell phone handy and tries to go to sleep at the same time every day.

