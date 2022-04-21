Jealousy? Jennifer Garner warns JLo of Ben Affleck’s addictions; this said

The most recent engagement between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck It has given much to talk about, as it has become one of the most anticipated weddings in recent years, but his ex still has some things to say.

Almost a year after the blackberry couple resumed their romance 16 years later, everything seems to indicate that they are ready to reach the altar, something that has really excited their fans a lot.

Related news

However, the ex-wife of the actor has remained in the line of comments regarding their romance, despite the fact that last December it was said that they all spent the holidays together.

At first it was said that the actress was very happy that the father of her children could rebuild his life next to JLothe protagonist of “If I had 30” keep giving what to talk about.

It should be remembered that the interpreter of “Batman”has never denied the addiction problems he has, but he assured that his illness worsened during the marriage with Garner.

The couple was married for more than 10 years. Photo: Getty Images

She even blamed the mother of her children for that, however, the actress has never wanted to reveal anything about it, but if she dares to give the singer a recommendation.

Is Jennifer Garner jealous?

Garner and Affleck they divorced last 2018, but their separation has been quite civil, since they keep in a lot of communication for the children they have in common.

And it is that a close friend of the 50-year-old star assures that the actress has taken a few moments to talk about the commitment of her ex and JLobecause he assures that everything will be happiness as long as he stays sober.

The couple is ready to arrive at the altar. Photo: Getty Images

As expected, the star’s statements have been divided into two parts, who claim that she is jealous and all she wants is to end the celebrity engagement.

But the true fans of the actress assure that their only intention is to help the singer and “Bronx Diva” so that she doesn’t suffer with her fiancé’s dictions like she did.

However, she herself has shared that JLo It has been a very good influence for the actor, since he has realized that since he is with her, he sees him much better with his addictions.

The couple has not given any statement about it. Photo: Getty Images

GBR.