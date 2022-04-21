Jason Aaron fully trusts Christian Bale as Gorr despite criticism

After the release of the first trailer for Thor Love and Thunderthe public is reacting very positively, and the fact is that the tone, the music and the visual spectacularity do a lot of justice to the character of Thor and what we have seen in the previous tapes. From the first glimpse of Natalie Portman What mighty thor until the appearance of Russell Crowe What Zeuseverything has been amazing.

Although this first trailer has been very complete and not very revealing, we have been missing the first official look at Christian bale What hat, the butcher of godscharacter created in the comics by Jason Aaron. Several days ago some toys and figures of the character were seen, and we even had his doll Funko Pop!but has sparked controversy. the character is quite different from Jason Aaron’s vision in the comicsand the most purists have made their discontent known, although the creator wanted to come out and defend this new version.

Gorr the butcher of gods fighting one of the Thor from the comic

Jason Aaron on Gorr: “Trust Christian Bale”

Jason Aaroncreator of Gorr in Marvel comics, came out to defend the character, since many fans had complained about that possible look of the character in the fourth installment of the god of thunder. This was what he commented:

I’ve seen some concerns on social media about the design of Gorr (The Butcher of Gods), based on first glimpses of the character’s action figures. As the guy who co-created him, along with Esad Ribic, I’ll just say that it wasn’t Gorr’s nose or his absence that made him the tragic and deeply disturbed butcher of God that he was. Confidence in the face of Christian bale. I need to remind you that she is an incredibly talented face.

While we won’t have a very close design to what we saw in the Thor comics during the butcher of godsif they maintain the essence of the character and complete it with a great performance by the talented Christian balewe could be facing one of the best villains of Marvel Studios. Let’s not forget that Gorr will do a godslaughter never seen beforeand that if they respect the comics, they could take us to the past and to the future.

Full confidence in Taika Waititiwho has surely been able to give a great role to Christian Bale, one of the best actors in Hollywood in recent years.

