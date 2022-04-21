“I was shocked”: Gala Caldirola declassified the time she met Leonardo DiCaprio

—Is it true or is it a myth that Leonardo DiCaprio saw you and invited you to a sparkling wine? Julio César Rodríguez asked in his program but with respect (CHV).

The query was addressed to the former reality girl and influencer, Gala Caldirola, who answered yes, “many years ago when I was in Ibiza,” she said.

Then, he clarified, “but only a sparkling wine, nothing more.” And he went on to say that “in fact, he was with a girl, a gorgeous model.”

Likewise, the driver asked her “if he jotted you”, to which she replied no. The only thing she did was that she “greeted me, blah blah blah, two little words” and that’s it.

Despite his fame as a leading man, it was a great moment for her “more than anything because I find him a great actor.” In that, JC consulted him: “Didn’t it occur to you at that moment to ask him for a ‘Titanic’?”

Given that, she commented: “I’m going to be super honest, I think that at that time and with the Leonardo DiCaprio that I knew, the titanica I don’t know…. it was half badly taken care of, a little left behind”.

“He was not like the Leonardo DiCaprio of the movie,” he added, detailing that he had “a lot of beard” and “a little puffiness.” Although that “did not take away his admiration for his work.”

So anyway “I was shocked, but because I think he’s an amazing actor.”