How much does Amber Heard’s Tesla cost?

In the middle of the divorce trial with Jhonny Depp, Amber Heard is seen aboard one of the most powerful models of the electric car brand and today at Tork we bring you how much this car costs.

April 19, 2022 6:36 p.m.

The divorce trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp It is one of the topics of the moment. The couple started dating in 2012 and in 2015 they decided to take the next step and get married. However, in 2017 they parted ways and since then accusations have been made from both sides. Now, the conflict is about to be resolved in a trial in which Jhonny Depp demands more than 50 million dollars.

Amber’s career began to take off in 2008 with her performances in “Pineapple Express” and “Zombieland”, which earned her the award for best appearance. She from then on she continued to rise until joining the DC Comics universe in the films “The Justice League” and “Aquaman” for the role of Mera de Ella alongside Jason Momoa. Without a doubt, the 35-year-old actress He has managed to earn a lot of money with which he can give himself various pleasures. One of them is a Tesla Model S, coincidentally made by Elon Musk with whom it was rumored that she had an affair.

East Tesla Model S It stands out mainly because it is an electric car, that is, it does not use gasoline and needs to be charged at home or at charging stations to be used. It has large lithium batteries that give it a autonomy of 628 kilometers with a single charge. In addition, it comes equipped with 3 motors that give it power of 1200hp. These amazing engines allow you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.1 seconds and reach a Top speed up to 250km/h.

With a career with several blockbusters within the DC Comics universe and several films that were successful at the box office, Amber Heard does not depend on anyone to pay for this car. It is that the Tesla you own has a value of $130,000 in its most equipped version, which is the one owned by the actress.

+Look at the photo with the car: