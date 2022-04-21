HER, the only Italian date on 25 July at the Vittoriale

HER

The “Back Of My Mind” by HER makes a stop for a single Italian date on 25 July at the Amphitheater of the Vittoriale in Gardone Riviera (BS) for the Tener-a-mente review

The star of contemporary R&B HER (real name Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson) announces her only concert in Italy next 25 July 2022 at the Vittoriale Amphitheater in Gardone Riviera (BS) on the occasion of the Tener-a-mente Festival.

“Back of My Mind Tour”

After winning five Grammy Awards and the Oscar in 2021 for the best song with “Fight For You”soundtrack of the film Judas and the Black Messiahthe singer has sold over 8 million copies in the US since the beginning of her career including albums and singles such as “Focus”, “Best Part”, “Thursday”, “Hard Place” and “Better Than I Imagined”.

His talent was immediately recognized by artists such as Alicia Keys and RihannaHe obtained one BET Awards, three Soul Train Music Awards and one MTV Video Music Awards for the song “I Can’t Breathe” dedicated to the memory of George Floyd, climbing the Billboard Hot 100 charts on multiple occasions.

The tour “Back of My Mind” follows the exit ofdebut album of the same name, released in June 2021 and preceded by the song “Come Through” featuring Chris Brown, with whom he had already collaborated on the remix of the hit single “Slide”. In recent years you have collaborated on numerous projects with Khalid, Daniel Caesar, Bryson Tiller, Jess Glynne and Robert Glasper and participated in the main festivals in the world.

Info and ticket prices HER al Vittoriale

Tickets for HER at the Vittoriale Amphitheater will be available on general sale from 10:00 on Thursday 21 April on www.ticketmaster.it, www.ticketone.it and www.vivaticket.com and in all authorized points of sale.