Fortnite Patch 20.20: all the changes and news

The patch 20.20 from Fortnite the arrived Tuesday, April 19, 2022. It is the third content update of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3. Just below we tell you what are the changes Y news most important that he has brought to the game:

All new cosmetic items from Fortnite patch 20.20

Patch 20.20 of Fortnite Battle Royale has brought with it new cosmetic items in the form of skins, backpacks, pickaxes, and much more.

All New Fortnite Patch 20.20 Cosmetic Variants

New Fortnite island map after patch 20.20

The new map of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 after patch 20.20 is as follows:

The Seven have taken Condominium Canyon after the battle at this location last week, and the IO Blimp that was at this location has been destroyed.

New Fortnite weapons and items after patch 20.20

Fortnite patch 20.20 has brought with it new weapons and items to Chapter 3 Season 2. The Assaulter’s Shotgun is the big news.

All Fortnite Season 2 Assaulter Shotguns Chapter 3

New missions added with Fortnite patch 20.20

Fortnite patch 20.20 added the following missions to the game file system:

Other changes and news of Fortnite patch 20.20

These are others changes and news that Fortnite Battle Royale has received after patch 20.20:

The Imperial Stormtrooper will be an NPC on the island.

Wild Weeks will return at the end of the season. For now we know that there will be three Wild Weeks: Chocolate Missions, Purple Missions and Corner of Opportunity Missions.

From Friday, April 22 at 2:00 p.m. CEST until Monday, April 25 at 2:00 p.m. CEST we will be able to find Portable Cracks and Boogie Bombs as a test period before we have to vote for one or the other in the Booths. Donation.

Covert Ops missions begin on Friday, April 22. Completing them allows us to obtain the Mysterious Hammer pickaxe for free.

The Imperial Stormtrooper will be an NPC in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite: 20.20 patch notes

This is what has been fixed or changed in Fortnite with patch 20.20:

Fortnite Competitive Notices

Creamy Junction won’t take any hits in competitive queues, but Sabretooth will relocate anyway.

The Assaulter Shotgun is not included in competitive queues, but is included in the evaluation period.

The Boogie Bomb and Portable Rift trial period will not be available in competitive queues.

Important bug fixes

Fixed a bug that caused a constant vibration of the controller after exiting a speedboat on land at half throttle.

Fixed an issue where players would not be able to dash if “Sprint On/Off” was set to “No”.

This is the third patch of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3. visit our complete guide to know the rest of the novelties that this new season of the game has brought with it.

Sources: Epic Games [1] [2]Fortnite Battle Royale, self-made