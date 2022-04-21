Fast & Furious 10 reveals its official logo and title

Vin Diesel shared through his Instagram account that the Fast & Furious 10 recordings have started. That is why he officially presented the official logo and title, “Fast X“.

This new film will be the penultimate film in the franchise, after having started in 2001. Over time, Fast & Furious became a saga that moved away from illegal car competitions to become a series where you could see the most absurd stunts, and all from a car.

Details about the plot are scarce at the moment, having only the confirmation of new faces for this tenth installment. Thus, among the confirmed actors we find Jason Momoa, Daniel Melchior, and recently, Brie Larson.

Momoa is said to play the villain of the film. From the original cast, we will have back Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Sung Kang (Han Lue), John Cena (Jakob Toretto), Charlize Theron (Cipher), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty) and Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce)

Fast X is scheduled to be released on May 19, 2023. Justin Lin, in charge of directing The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013), He returns to the director’s chair.

Fast & Furious debuted a new video game at the end of the year with “Fast & Furious: Spy Racers”, launching on PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PS5.