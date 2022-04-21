Eiza González will have a new series on Apple TV with Meryl Streep and Kit Harington – El Financiero

Mexican actress Eiza González prepares her next project after the premiere of the film ambulance, in which appears on the screen next to Jake Gyllenhaal Y Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Now, through the Apple TV + streaming platform, we can see it in the series Extrapolationswhich portrays the problems with the environment.

No details about his character are yet known, although the cast has been confirmed to also include meryl streepKit Harrington, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, David Schwimmer, and Tobey Maguire. More recently, the additions of Edward Norton, Murray Bartlett, Yara Shahidi, Diane Lane, Heather Graham, Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch, Hari Nef and Neska Rose were announced.

This we know from Extrapolations

The production of the series will be in charge of Scott Z. Burns, behind The Report (2019), side effects (2013) and Contagion (2011). According to the official synopsis, it will tell through eight chapters, whose intimate stories will be related to each other.

The main argument revolves around the effects that climatic changes have caused on the planet, and how they affect the human way of life, as well as key aspects for development such as faith, love, work and the family in full. XXI century.

Filming would have begun in 2021 in New York City, in the United States, and is currently in the production stage, so it is expected to arrive in 2022 as part of the content of the streaming platform. The producer Half Beef (The Morning Show) would be in charge of the program, which in its development stage contemplated ten episodes.

Eiza also has other important projects left, such as the Netflix series Three-Body Problem and the next biopic dedicated to Maria Felix in which she will also participate as a producer under the camera Matthew Heinman.