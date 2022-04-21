Cristiano Ronaldo and Lautaro Martínez in Team of the Week 31

As always, a new FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week has arrived today. Let’s find out all the cards of the thirty-first team of this season together.

Among the numerous champions present this week they stand out without a shadow of a doubt Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, who earned an OVR 93 in-form card with the splendid hat-trick trimmed at Norwich before Easter, and Lautaro Martínez Inter, who yesterday paved the way for their team to win the semi-final of the Coppa Italia against Milan.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team | Team of the Week 31

Eleven owner

GK: Jeremías Ledesma (Cádiz CF) – 86

LB: Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) – 86

LWB: Leandro Trossard (Brighton) – 81

RB: Pierre Kalulu (Milan) – 84

CDM: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) – 92

LM: Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United) – 84

CM: Lucas Torreira (Fiorentina) – 83

CM: Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) – 82

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – 93

ST: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) – 89

ST: Lautaro Martínez (Inter) – 88

You can consult the complete list of players (substitutes included) and all their statistics in the summary image attached at the bottom of this news. The cards of the Team of the Week 31 are already available as part of the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team packs, where they will remain until next Wednesday. While we’re at it, we remind you that the voting for the Team of the Season 2021/2022 has been opened and that in the packages you can also find the Team 2 of FUT Captains.