COVID in Jalisco: They go as a couple to get vaccinated with their fourth dose

From very early on, adults over 60 years of age gathered to apply their fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Benito Juárez Auditorium.

They did it alone, accompanied by their children and even as a couple, like the husband and wife José Isaack Radillo and Martha Becerra, who have been together for 48 years. They assured that they attended from today first thing in the morning to feel more protected when going out and spending time with friends and family..

“The process is very fast, very simple. I think that helps a lot so that people can come and protect themselves. At most it takes half an hour, it’s very fast”, said José Isaack.

“I think that the other doses did help us because we were able to go out a little more, and fortunately nothing happened to us,” added Martha Becerra.

Griselda Hernández and Ramiro Esparza also attended, who said, they have been doing everything together for 28 years since they have been married, and the application of the fourth dose of the vaccine was no exception.

They said that they came from the first day to stay prepared, because accompanied by the usual care and with immunization, they did not get COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.

“Above all, we do it to set an example for those who come after what needs to be done,” added Rodrigo.

Although Ángeles Aranda and Gabriel Gallo have only been married for five years, they also went together to apply their fourth dose.

“We are very disciplined, and above all in vaccines, in health,” Angeles said. “We came from today because we know the mentality of the Mexican that everything always leaves the last. At once I tell them that there is no one waiting, there is no queue. It took us 20 minutes for them to stop you to see the reaction, ”Gabriel said for his part.

Pablo Pineda came alone. He said that he did it because thanks to the other three applications he did not get sick, for which he punctually attended the new call from the authorities to apply the fourth dose.

“As far as I have known, I did not have COVID, you have to take care of yourself, that is also the reason. I had no problem with previous vaccines and I believe that scientific reason explains what works and what doesn’t, and this is the case with vaccines. I am not an expert on these issues, but I believe in science and that is why I believe in getting vaccinated. I have been here on time for all my vaccinations and I have received all the necessary ones.that’s why I feel safe,” Pablo said.

For her part, Constantina Hernández Velez, who attended accompanied by her daughter, pointed out that she came from the first day for her fourth dose to feel safer about receiving her children and grandchildren at home without the risk of getting infected.

“I felt that it was urgent that they put it on me now, to see if the protection helps me to be calmer when I go out on the street,” said the woman.

Starting this Wednesday and until next April 30, adults over 60 years of age who received their third dose (booster dose) four months ago, will be able to go to any Health Center of the Jalisco Health System, as well as to the Auditorium Benito Juárez, to receive the fourth vaccine against COVID-19.

It is not necessary to make an appointment, people interested in receiving the biological only have to go to the vaccination points, present their registration at mivacuna.salud.gob.mxyour proof of the last dose received and official credential with CURP.

CG