Camila Cabello broke silence and told what really happened with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello has more than 61 million followers pending every detail of her life. This has been the case for several years, since the 25-year-old rose to fame several years ago, after auditioning for “Factor X” and there forming a group called Fifth Harmony.

Although she spent several years working with the other four members of the group, in 2016 she decided it was time to turn her career around and become a solo artist. In fact, she has done quite well after making this decision.

And it is that a large number of his songs have reached the top of the charts and it seems that they will continue to do so. Some of his most remembered songs have been “Señorita” and now “Havana”, the first of these, in the company of the also famous singer Shawn Mendes.

The two met during the production of this song and since then began a relationship that gradually became one of the most admired in Hollywood. The couple lasted a little over two years in the middle of a relationship.

In November 2021, the two used their social networks to confess that their romance had come to an end. They did it in a simple publication in which they assured that they still loved each other and that the relationship ended by mutual agreement.

The reason why Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes broke up

Now, in the middle of an interview with Apple Music, the singer with Cuban roots affirmed that, in part, their courtship ended due to the great difference between the priorities that each one had in their lives. And it is that they began their romance when they were very young and with a different idea of ​​life.

In two years and with the pandemic, she had a great anxiety crisis that increased with the quarantines and the little field she had to distract her mind. While he changed many of her opinions about her life and career.

Both seemed to want to prioritize their professionalism and their relationship, although love abounded, was not allowing them to do this. Reason why they preferred to end and continue as friends.

The singer wrote her now ex a song that has become the most popular on her new album. There it is a little clearer that there are things that have not come to light, but that it has to do with the changes that their lives had.