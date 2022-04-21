Ben Affleck confesses that if he had not separated from Jennifer Garner “he would continue drinking”

Ben Affleck, who for a few months has been drinking the winds for Jennifer López, had a troubled past during the 13 years he was married to Jennifer Garner, mother of his three children.

The 49-year-old actor has visited the Howard Stern show and has opened up about some intimacies. It is already known that the Hollywood star had problems with alcohol in the past. “The cure for addiction is suffering,” Ben has recounted. “There is a point where you say: ‘up to here’. In my case, it was because of my children. Since I was conscious that day, I swear, I have not wanted to drink one more time. I am not cured. There is a happy ending if you can get there,” he said.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner when they were married Own

But until reaching that happy ending, the actor details that the process was long and hard. He even indicated that it was so difficult that he almost did not arrive. And in that sense, he confessed that if he hadn’t divorced Garner, he wouldn’t have given up alcohol. “She would probably still be drinking,” he assured her.

According to his account, if he had stayed with the mother of his three children, with whom he has a good relationship, he would continue to have problems with alcohol: “I felt trapped. It’s part of the reason I started drinking.” The actor and producer refers to how bad he was during his marriage to the actress. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy. What do I do?’ And what I did was I drank a bottle of whiskey and fell asleep on the couch. It turned out not to be the solution.” .

Actor Ben Affleck with his children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel GTRES

The Garner-Affleck couple met on the set of the film Pearl Harbor in 2001. Later they met again in Daredevil in 2003. At that time she was still married to Scott Foley, and he had his first relationship with Jennifer López that would end in 2003. In 2004, free of their sentimental commitments, they were caught together in a baseball game .

Ben and Jennifer married in 2005, they had three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. The marriage lasted from 2005 to 2018.

But the marriage did not turn out as expected. According to Affleck: “Our marriage didn’t work out. This is someone you love and respect, but you shouldn’t be attached to. At the end of the day, we tried it. We tried it for our children. We both thought: This is not the model of marriage.” what we want our children to see.

Affleck finally went to alcohol rehab in 2018 and now claims to be rehabbed.