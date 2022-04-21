Bandeau top and blazer, the winning combination for spring looks

Two very trendy garments combine to build the most imitated spring looks: the bandeau top and the blazer. The suit jacket, possibly in color block with trousers and in ironic contrast with accessories, in warm seasons it often replaces the overcoat and dresses a role as practical as it is fashion. Under the blazer, which for 2022 is reconfirmed with a wide and straight cut and is worn open, the tank top or t-shirt no longer appears but, in line with the trend that wants an uncovered belly, space becomes available a top so small that it would be better to call it a bra. The straps also fall: only a band of fabric covers the breast and can be designer, precious, with logo. The important thing is that you get noticed.

Seen on the catwalk





Max Mara, spring summer 22 collection

The fashion of the bandeau top under the jacket undoubtedly comes from the fashion shows for the spring we are experiencing. Max Mara for example, he made the stripe in denim or solid color the leitmotif of the super models on the catwalk Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk, protagonists of the show. The chic and essential lines of the collection are accompanied by soft colors and the blazer is sometimes replaced by denim jackets or short-sleeved trench coats, which fall on high-waisted skirts. Ermanno Scervino it embraces the trend and even “hides” classic bras embroidered with suspenders under jackets and raincoats. Michael Kors instead creates leather suits with top and mini skirt, while Valentino inserts the headband into sophisticated nightwear style sets.





Valentino, spring summer 22 collection

The bra that dresses

On the occasion of New York Fashion Week, Chiara Ferragni she suggested with her look another way to wear the bandeau top, that is, combined with long gloves that take up the motif, together with the jacket. In the case of the digital entrepreneur, the outfit was signed by Marc Jacobs and the gloves seemed to add to the top as detachable sleeves.

The luck of the bandeau topto put it in English, compared to t-shirt and tank top it is also due to renewed attention to the central part of the body, typical of women’s fashion for the current spring, where the breast returns to be enhanced in an empowerment key and the abdomen is uncovered, regardless of size. The band also has the advantage of dressing discreetly, without exalting the shapes too much but at the same time enhancing the décolleté – to be illuminated perhaps with a bijou – and waistline. The combination with the jacket is also a winner for the office and in professional contexts.