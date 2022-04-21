Angelina Jolie allegedly ‘tried to hurt’ Brad Pitt in FBI suit

ads

Angelina Jolie allegedly unleashed “a desperate fishing expedition” by suing the FBI under the name “Jane Doe” for more information about their investigation into an alleged airplane incident involving Brad Pitt, and why her agents didn’t accused the actor.

The FBI opened an investigation into Pitt in 2016 over claims that during a family flight home from Europe in 2016, he allegedly got into an altercation with Maddox, a 15-year-old son.

An anonymous call was made to authorities, triggering the FBI investigation, which closed on November 22, 2016, with no charges of wrongdoing. Days later, Jolie filed for divorce.

Now, a woman identified as Jane Doe, strongly suspected of being Jolie, is suing the FBI for information about their investigation into an incident of alleged domestic violence on a private plane years ago that matches the description of the incident that led to Jolie’s death. separate from Pitt. .

The lawsuit, filed under the Freedom of Information Act, seeks information “about the agency’s investigation of an incident of domestic violence that occurred several years ago and involved the plaintiff and her minor children as victims and witnesses.”

Jolie and Pitt in better times, at the 2015 premiere of “By the Sea,” starring both actors and written and directed by Jolie. Getty Images

“Several years ago, while Plaintiff, her then-husband, and their children, who were all minors at the time, were traveling on a private plane, Plaintiff’s husband allegedly physically and verbally assaulted Plaintiff and the children,” Doe states in the demand.

Doe explains that the FBI investigated but “publicly announced that it was closing the investigation of the incident without taking further action.”

Their lawsuit states that the FOIA request is to “better understand the FBI investigation and obtain the information necessary for their children to receive medical care and trauma counseling” after the incident.

Doe adds in the lawsuit that she has “public status” and wishes to remain anonymous, adding that the other party, the husband, also has public status.

Legal experts say there is “an extremely strong possibility” that the lawsuit was allegedly brought by Jolie, because all the facts line up.

We reached out to representatives for Jolie and Pitt, who had no comment.

A source claimed that Jolie is allegedly trying to find damaging information against Pitt as the custody battle for their six children continues.

The “Jane Doe” lawsuit against the FBI comes as Jolie and Pitt continue to fight for custody of their six children. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The legal source said: “There is little precedent for the FBI sharing information about an investigation that was closed without charges.

“Angelina is probably looking for a bit of information, something else to use against Brad, to hurt him.

“This is a desperate fishing expedition trying to find something that probably doesn’t exist in the FBI notes and make it public.”

The source added that both Jolie and Pitt were briefed on the investigation when the FBI closed the case five and a half years ago.

Amanda Kramer, the attorney who brought the lawsuit on behalf of Jane Doe, said: “I am unable to comment on the identity of Jane Doe, who has tried to preserve the privacy of the family.

“Our position is that victims and survivors should be able to access federal agency records of the crimes they experienced or reported, as is common at the state level, so they can advocate for health care and trauma and legal protections for their children and for themselves.”

An FBI spokesman stated that the agency’s policy “prohibits comment on pending litigation.”

