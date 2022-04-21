America vs Leon LIVE today (1-0) | 04/20/2022

The first part ends, America wins León by the minimum in the Azteca momentarily.

It goes! The whistle shows Rodríguez the second yellow for the stomp on Fidalgo and leaves León with 10.

OW! The whistler is called to review Rodriguez’s play on Fidalgo.

Post! Mena’s cannon shot, but the ball crashes into the far post of Ochoa’s goal.

Round-trip match, both teams look for the rival goal, but they fail to define correctly.

Roger’s center, but nobody appears to finish off inside the area

It is not! After reviewing in the video arbitration, the whistler annuls the maximum penalty in favor of León.

OW! The whistleblower will review the penalty play in favor of León.

Penalty for Leon! The whistle signals a contact on Mena and marks the maximum penalty.

Good start from Cota, preventing the local forward from shooting on goal.

Goal, goal, goal for America! Free kick shot by Sánchez that ends at the bottom of Cota’s nets after a deflection of the barrier.

Any! The referee decides to show the warning to Mena

OW! They will review a possible Mena entry on Fuentes.

Actions begin at the Azteca Stadium.

R.Cota; D. Ramírez, S. Barreiro, A. Mosquera, W. Tesillo; A. Mena, F. Ambríz, O. Rodríguez, J. Meneses; O. Fernandez; V. Davila

G. Ochoa, J. Meré, S. Cáceres, J. Sánchez, L. Fuentes, A. Zendejas, R. Sánchez, D. Valdés, A. Fidalgo, R. Martínez, F. Viñas

Both teams are already warming up on the pitch prior to the start of this match, they will seek to get ready to go for three golden points.

León is already in the building, tonight they will go with everything for a victory that will give them a break.

León’s defense will have to pay special attention to Coapa’s attack, América has 20 goals in its favor, a number that it will seek to increase tonight.

Both fans are already at the Azteca Stadium, tonight they will seek to weigh in to support their team and support them in this difficult match.

These teams have met on forty occasions, of these America has emerged victorious on 17 occasions against León on 14, and they have also equalized the score in 9 games.

This meeting will have a security device of more than 1,100 police officers to protect the safety of the attendees.

Luis Montes continues without being summoned by Ariel Holan, a situation that sets off alarms due to a possible rupture between the coach and the captain.

The América vs León match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, located in Mexico City. The property has capacity for 87,523 people.