America vs Leon LIVE today (1-0) | 04/20/2022

21:01 14 minutes ago

45+10′

The first part ends, America wins León by the minimum in the Azteca momentarily.

20:53 23 minutes ago

45+2′

It goes! The whistle shows Rodríguez the second yellow for the stomp on Fidalgo and leaves León with 10.

20:52 24 minutes ago

Four. Five’

OW! The whistler is called to review Rodriguez’s play on Fidalgo.

20:49 26 minutes ago

42′

Post! Mena’s cannon shot, but the ball crashes into the far post of Ochoa’s goal.

20:49 27 minutes ago

37′

Round-trip match, both teams look for the rival goal, but they fail to define correctly.

20:37 38 minutes ago

30′

Roger’s center, but nobody appears to finish off inside the area

20:29 an hour ago

23′

It is not! After reviewing in the video arbitration, the whistler annuls the maximum penalty in favor of León.

20:27 an hour ago

twenty-one’

OW! The whistleblower will review the penalty play in favor of León.

20:25 an hour ago

19′

Penalty for Leon! The whistle signals a contact on Mena and marks the maximum penalty.

20:22 an hour ago

fifteen’

Good start from Cota, preventing the local forward from shooting on goal.

20:15 an hour ago

8′

Goal, goal, goal for America! Free kick shot by Sánchez that ends at the bottom of Cota’s nets after a deflection of the barrier.

20:12 an hour ago

5′

Any! The referee decides to show the warning to Mena

20:10 an hour ago

3′

OW! They will review a possible Mena entry on Fuentes.

20:07 an hour ago

0′

Actions begin at the Azteca Stadium.

20:06 an hour ago

XI Leo

R.Cota; D. Ramírez, S. Barreiro, A. Mosquera, W. Tesillo; A. Mena, F. Ambríz, O. Rodríguez, J. Meneses; O. Fernandez; V. Davila

20:04 an hour ago

XI America

G. Ochoa, J. Meré, S. Cáceres, J. Sánchez, L. Fuentes, A. Zendejas, R. Sánchez, D. Valdés, A. Fidalgo, R. Martínez, F. Viñas

19:50 an hour ago

To the court

Both teams are already warming up on the pitch prior to the start of this match, they will seek to get ready to go for three golden points.

19:40 2 hours ago

They make themselves present

León is already in the building, tonight they will go with everything for a victory that will give them a break.

19:35 2 hours ago

eye here

León’s defense will have to pay special attention to Coapa’s attack, América has 20 goals in its favor, a number that it will seek to increase tonight.

19:30 2 hours ago

they arrived

Both fans are already at the Azteca Stadium, tonight they will seek to weigh in to support their team and support them in this difficult match.

19:25 2 hours ago

What a fact!

These teams have met on forty occasions, of these America has emerged victorious on 17 occasions against León on 14, and they have also equalized the score in 9 games.

19:20 2 hours ago

strong device

This meeting will have a security device of more than 1,100 police officers to protect the safety of the attendees.

19:15 2 hours ago

What things!

Luis Montes continues without being summoned by Ariel Holan, a situation that sets off alarms due to a possible rupture between the coach and the captain.

19:102 hours ago

We came back!

We are back to bring you the minute by minute of the meeting between America and León. Soon we will share the most relevant information on both squads as well as the confirmed lineups.

19:05 2 hours ago

Do not take off from here to follow the America vs León live

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for América vs León live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Azteca Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

19:00 2 hours ago

Where and how to watch América vs León online and live

18:552 hours ago

America Statements

18:502 hours ago

Latest Lion lineup

R.Cota; J. Ramírez, S. Barreiro, W. Tesillo, P. Hernández; F. Ambriz; S. Colombatto, A. Mena, O. Fernández, J. Meneses, V. Dávila.

18:45 3 hours ago

Last lineup America

G. Ochoa; L. Fuentes, S. Cáceres, B. Valdéz, J. Sánchez; A. Fidalgo, R. Sánchez, R. Martínez, D. Valdés, A. Zendejas; F. Vines.

18:40 3 hours ago

They don’t lift

18:35 3 hours ago

To continue on the right path

18:30 3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium

The América vs León match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, located in Mexico City. The property has capacity for 87,523 people.

18:25 3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the broadcast of the América vs León match live, corresponding to Day 15 of Liga MX. The meeting will take place at the Azteca Stadium, at 9:00 p.m.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker