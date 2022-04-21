Amber Heard was almost left out of Aquaman 2 for her problems with Jason Momoa

The defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is attracting media attention every time either side testifies.

Yesterday, it was the turn of the famous actor and his statement, televised, has already gone around the world. The litigation will last several weeks, and it is most likely that each day leave a long list of revelations and strong statements.

Amber Heard dressed for the premiere of Aquaman in very different times than today Grosby Group – LA NACION

Although he has not yet testified in court, Walter Hamada, Chairman of DC Filmswould have confirmed to several media outlets that at the time his company seriously considered the dismissal of the actress who gives life to Mera in Aquamandue to the “bad chemistry” that he had with nothing less than the protagonist of the saga, Jason Momoa.

The alleged bad relationship worried the production company, so Heard was almost removed from aquaman and the lost kingdomthe sequel to the hero of the seas that will hit theaters later this year. Finally, the interpreter shot her scenes.

These versions join the rumors about a possible romance that Heard and Momoa would have had during the filming of Aquaman, being able to explain the change of direction in their relationship. Before these episodes, everything indicated that only “good chemistry” reigned between them.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp when the link between them was not resolved in court Archive

Hamada, the president of DC FIlms, would also have confirmed that the economic claims that Heard demanded were not made due to his litigation with Deppa fact denounced by the interpreter’s defense, arguing that not only her ex-husband would have been harmed labor by the legal process.