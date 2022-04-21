A$AP Rocky, Rihanna’s boyfriend, is arrested for participating in an alleged shooting

LOS ANGELES.— The rapper A$AP Rockyboyfriend of Rihanna, He was arrested by the Los California Police in the near Los Angeles airportUnited States, in relation to a shooting that occurred last November in Hollywood.

The charge on which Los Angeles authorities arrested A$AP Rocky, 33, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was his alleged participation in a shooting recorded on November 6 lastfor which he could face trial in the US court, according to a report from the chain NBC.

⇒ The complaint to the authorities was made by the person who was allegedly attacked by the rapper. The testimony indicates that the A$AP Rocky fired three or four shots at the complainant.

JUST IN: A$AP Rocky was arrested earlier today at LAX in connection to a shooting that took place back in November. pic.twitter.com/hMQhAFenpA — Rap Favorites (@RapFavorites) April 20, 2022

“The argument escalated and the suspect fired a firearm at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought medical treatment. After the shooting, the suspect (presumably the rapper) and two other men fled the area on foot.”Los Angeles police said.

According to multiple reports, the artist was returning to California from Barbados, where he was vacationing with Rihanna. Just last Friday, the portal The Shade Room reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted at Barbados’ Grantly Adams International Airport.

During their stay they were also caught having dinner at a restaurant in the Caribbean country, where she wore a black outfit with which she showed off her belly. The singer and businesswoman had declared for fashion that it was necessary to break the paradigms and beliefs about how a pregnant woman should look or dress.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky in Barbados pic.twitter.com/eH4e9dgAOK — hourly rihanna (@rihannahourlyy) April 19, 2022

It should be remembered that on April 14, an influencer named Louis Pisano posted on his Twitter account that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna they had separated after an alleged infidelity of the rapper with Amina Muaddi, designer and friend of the singer. However, hours later she denied it and announced that she would withdraw from social networks.

