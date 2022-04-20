WWE Raw: Randy Orton will reach another important achievement to his credit

next week in Monday Night RAWthe RAW tag team champion, Randy Ortonwill comply 20 years since his WWE debut on April 25, 2002 with a victory against Hardcore Holly on Thursday Night SmackDown.

“The Apex Predator” has achieved many things in the company: 20 different championships, from couples to singles, as well as both brands (RAW and SmackDown) and of different relevance (half billboard such as world titles). He has also got the WWE Raw and Premium Live Events match record.

WWE has prepared as a celebration “Orton Week” (Orton Week), where they will make a compilation of the best moments and fights of “La Víbora”. These will have Top 10-style videos, unpublished photos, wilder moments and much more material alluding to the 14-time world champion.

It should be noted that Randy Ortonalong with his partner RK-Bro, matt riddlestarted a rivalry against the brothers Applications in which both belts of each brand will be at stake. It remains to be seen how it will progress throughout these remaining weeks for WrestleMania Backlash.

