WWE NXT: The identity of Santos Escobar’s attackers is speculated

In the last episode of NXT 2.0the leader of Legacy of the Ghost, Santos Escobar, was attacked by two mysterious fighters dressed in suits, hats and canes. This unexpected assault caused Escobar’s loss to Carmel Hayes.

After this attack suffered at ringside, Escobar and his group went to the vehicle parked in the parking lot, but they found that it was vandalized and several dead fish on the hood.

The fact of seeing the fish led the public to think that Tony D’Angelo would be the aggressor, since there have been other situations in which he used this animal to threaten his rivals (with Dexter Lumis, for example). In addition, Escobar made fun of him prior to the fight, telling him to watch the fight so he can learn what it is to be a leader.

However, the possible attackers would be two newcomers to NXT during some new hires carried out in March: Troy Donovan and Channing Lauren. Donovan has already participated in two episodes of NXT Level Up, being Lauren his manager. On the other hand, Lauren hasn’t had a fight yet.

