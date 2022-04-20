WWE confirms Kacy Catanzaro’s name change

WWE has officially confirmed the name change for NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro. Through a video published on the official WWE channel on YouTube, Catanzaro revealed that from now on she is now called Katana Chance. In addition, in that same video a match in pairs was agreed for next week’s NXT program, which will face Katana Chance and her partner Kayden Carter vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz. These were the words of Katana Chance during the promo:

“Everyone knows me as Kacy Catanzaro, and that’s me. But there are parts of me that people haven’t seen, except maybe Kayden, parts where I get to do what I want. And that’s like taking a straight shot of Whiskey and letting yourself go. and Kayden she’s not the only one who can party hard and shake things up a bit. That’s Katana Chance. And that is the energy that I will bring to NXT from now on.”

In this way, Kacy Catanzaro joins the long list of name changes that WWE has made in recent weeks. It should be remembered that the company issued a memorandum a few days ago explaining to its employees that those who kept their real name or their name of the independent circuit, would see their name modified in the coming weeks, and some talents like Austin Theory, Raúl Mendoza or Raquel González, changed their names. Of course, WWE would decide when to make an exception to this new rule.

For his part, Caranzaro signed with WWE in 2017 after winning the reality show American Ninja Warrior, and since then he has competed on NXT. His last fight dates from March 8where she lost along with her partner Kayden Carter in the semifinals of the women’s tag team tournament in honor of Dusty Rhodes.

